Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Introduction Pesticides are widely used in the agricultural sector to increase production but little is known about the adverse effects.



Objectives The objective of the study is to look into the knowledge, attitude and practices (KAP) of farmers, as well as investigate the correlation among knowledge, attitude and practices variables.



Methodology This research study used a cross-sectional design and samples were drawn based on multistage sampling of 387 agricultural workers.



Results The results showed that farmers used pesticide in their farms with an average of 2.31 days per week (SD: 2.13). The respondents reported that they were exposed to pesticides for about 3.46 months per cropping season (SD: ±2.76), as well as from 3.34 (SD: 5.92) cropping seasons per year. The mean score of the respondents on the knowledge aspect of the questionnaire was 5.91 out of 10 items (sd 3.28). The average score on practices on pesticide use among respondents was 3.37 (SD: 1.75) with 8 items to evaluate practices. Lastly, the mean score on attitude on pesticide use among respondents was 5.34 (SD: 3.31) over 12 items. Analysis showed a moderate correlation between knowledge and attitude with Pearson's r at 0.651 (P <.0001), also moderate correlation between knowledge and practices at r= 0.521 (P <.0001), and moderate correlation between practices and attitudes at r= 0.443 (P <.0001).



Conclusion Pesticide use in the Philippines continues to present with various challenges. Improvement is needed in increasing knowledge, encourage healthy and safe attitudes.

Language: en