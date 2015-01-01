Abstract

Background Violence against healthcare workers is highly prevalent globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new stress to patients and healthcare workers. Research on healthcare violence has identified workplace stress as a solid predictive component, yet little is known about how COVID-related stresses have impacted healthcare violence.



Methods A cross-sectional survey is currently being conducted between January - June 2022 in the largest hospitals in the capital cities of Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Romania, focusing on physicians and nurses in high volume COVID units. The survey assesses socio-demographic information, workplace violence experience before and during COVID-19, and workplace violence measures.



Results The survey is based on preliminary studies that indicate very high levels of workplace violence prior to COVID. Medical providers in Georgia reported in 2020 a prevalence of 62% for verbal threats and 8% for physical assault; in Romania, in 2012, 84% experienced verbal abuse while 28% experienced physical abuse. In Armenia, in 2020, out of the 61 interviews of medical providers, 74% considered violence against ambulance workers to be widespread. The results of the current survey will identify predictors and outcomes of workplace violence before and during the COVID-19 pandemic and main strategies in place to prevent workplace violence.



Conclusion The study results will identify and compare the prevalence of different types of violence against healthcare providers and will assess approaches to workplace violence prevention in terms of policy, training, environmental, and security.



Learning Outcomes Results will provide a measurement of evidence-based workplace violence predictors and prevention strategies.

