Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Context Social determinants of health (SDH) are the 'conditions in which people are born, grown, live, work, and age' which impact a variety of health outcomes. The World Health Organization identifies SDH inequalities as a root cause of violent injuries. Emerging prevention and intervention programs have begun to leverage health networks (i.e., hospitals) to address SDH inequalities and prevent violent injury.

Process Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs) have formed to break cycles of community violence. These programs establish a continuum of care for violently injured people starting in the hospital and continuing after discharge. One HVIP is Project HEAL in New Jersey, United States.

Analysis The data used to inform this presentation are derived from a formative evaluation of JSUMC's Project HEAL. We will discuss:- The program's conceptualization, development, and implementation processes.- It's operations, and how they fit within the strategic vision of a large healthcare network.- Strategies for implementation and sustainability in the increasingly profit-driven model of healthcare systems.



Outcomes This presentation can assist healthcare networks interested in developing and sustaining innovative community-oriented programs using health-focused approaches to violence prevention and intervention. It will provide strategies on using the SDH framework to garner buy-in for such programs from administrators and health network leaders.



Learning Outcomes Attendees will learn how SDH inequalities increase the risk of violent injury and be introduced to innovative programs employing evidence-based solutions for violent injury prevention and intervention. Attendees will also learn strategies to make such programs sustainable and successful.

