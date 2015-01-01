Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background/Aims Studies have found migrants have higher rates of injury incidence and mortality than people born in host countries. In New Zealand (NZ), POIS found migrants had increased risk of disability 3-months post-injury compared to non-migrants (Baker W, 2019). We aim to: describe the longer-term disability outcomes (12-years post-injury) and investigate pre-injury and injury-related risk factors for longer-term disability among migrants.



Methods Our study recruited NZ citizens/residents injured between 2007-2009. Of the 2856 POIS participants, 677 reported being migrants (i.e. born outside NZ). Data about pre-injury and injury-related potential risk factors were collected from interviews and electronic injury data. Disability outcomes were assessed with the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS II 12-item); dichotomised into 'No/Lesser' (<10) or 'Considerable' disability (≥10).



Results Twelve years post-injury, 1497 participants reported WHODAS outcomes, including 301 (20%) migrants. Among migrants 16% (n=49) reported considerable disability. After adjusting for other predictors in the multivariable model, migrants who: 1) perceived a threat to their life when injured (aRR=3.27; 95%CI 1.22-7.83), or 2) had an inadequate household income (aRR=1.84; 95%CI 0.95-3.59), were at increased risk of disability 12-years post injury. Hospitalisation lowered the risk (aRR=0.18; 95%CI 0.04-0.55).



Conclusions The proportion of migrants disabled 12-years post-injury (16%), while lower than found 3-months post-injury (45%), it is markedly higher than pre-injury (4%). Reducing longer-term disability is required.



Learning outcomes To reduce longer-term disability among migrants, identification of those with perceived injury threat and/or inadequate household income (independent of hospitalisation) for early intervention and increased support might be beneficial.

Language: en