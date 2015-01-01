Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background India has one of the highest burdens of burn incidence, mortality, and disability. Lack of epidemiological data is one of the major bottlenecks for effective planning for burns care. The National Program for Prevention and Management of Burn Injury in India mandates establishing a burn registry.



Methods We implemented a pilot prospective burn registry in four tertiary care burn units in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi states in India, starting September 2020. The national burn registry format was converted into an electronic tool using the REDCap platform. Here, we present the salient findings.



Results Till March 2022, data of 863 burn patients were captured. Out of these, 505 (59%) were male and 393 (46%) were 20 years or younger in age. The majority of the patients were from rural areas (511,59%), low socio-economic strata (675,77%) with per capita family income less than USD 140 per month. Most burns were reported to be unintentional (731,86%) and sustained at home (605,70%). Flame burn was most common (324, 38%) followed by hot liquid (234,27%), electric (218,25%), and chemical (29,3%). Overall, mortality rate was 20%. Mortality was higher among females (30%), intentional burns (45%), and among patients with more than 40% of total body surface area burn (61%).



Conclusion Burn registry provides vital insights into the clinico-epidemiological profile and predictors of recovery outcome for hospitalised burn patients.



Learning Outcomes Burn registry can be an effective way to address critical data gaps for burns in resource-constrained settings, contributing to evidence-informed planning and policy.

Language: en