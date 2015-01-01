Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Intentional self-harm is associated with adverse health outcomes such as suicide and other premature death and self-harm reoccurrence. Literature suggests that some outcomes of self-harm might be influenced by cultural factors. While Australia is one of the most multicultural countries in the world, little is known about the impacts of culturally and linguistically diversity (CALD) on self-harm outcomes. This information could help inform effective prevention and set resource allocations.



Aim To examine differences in outcomes of self-harm among people from different CALD backgrounds in Victoria.



Methods A retrospective analysis is conducted on existing hospital data of intentional self-harm patients in Victoria, Australia 2009-2019. The admission records are linked with other administrative data in 2009-2020, enabling follow-up to assess outcomes of self-harm: subsequent hospital-treated self-harm, hospital cost, mental health services contact after self-harm, in-hospital death, suicide, survival time. Twelve months is the standard follow-up window, but shorter and longer windows are also tested for the sensitivity analysis.



Results and Conclusions The linked data allows us access to longitudinal measurement of the outcomes to identify (1) cultural backgrounds of people at high risk for adverse outcomes of self-harm; and (2) differences in mental health services contacts after self-harm in different CALD populations.'Analysis in progress'.



Learning outcomes The results are to be used to inform policy and practice recommendations to help (1) better target self-harm prevention strategies for CALD people at higher risk of suicide or other adverse outcomes of self-harm, and (2) improve mental health service provision and their accessibility.

Language: en