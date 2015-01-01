Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Backgrounds Road traffic injuries (RTIs) is a neglected public health problem in Bangladesh due to lack of valid and reliable data. This study aims at exploring the epidemiological burden of both non-fatal and fatal RTIs in Bangladesh.



Methods The nationwide a cross sectional survey was conducted between March-June 2016 using a pretested semi-structured questionnaire. Multistage cluster sampling method considering probability-proportional-to-size strategy was used to obtain nationally representative sample. Data was collected on tablets using customized data entry program. After cleaning and validation, data from 299,216 household residents was available for analysis.



Result Mortality and morbidity rates due to RTI were 14.37 (95%CI;10.67-19.35) and 2164.32 (95%CI;2113.00-2217.00) per 100,000 per year respectively. The highest incidence rate of fatal RTI [21.89 (95%CI;09.35-51.25)] was found among >60 years' people while non-fatal RTI rate was highest among 25-59 years' age group [2702.51 (95%CI;2618-2789)]. Both fatal and non-fatal rates were significantly higher among males [22.79 (16.32-31.85)] than females [6.03 (3.17-11.47)], but there was no significant difference of RTI rates between urban and rural people. Most of the fatal and non-fatal RTIs occurred in day time between 9:00am-12:00pm and 12:0pm-15:00pm respectively. 2.1% drivers were found using seat-belt while 28% motorcyclists were found using helmets. 4.50% drivers were on mobile phone at the time of incident.



Conclusion Magnitude of fatal and non-fatal RTIs is remarkably high in Bangladesh. People aged 25 to 60 years are the most vulnerable group for RTIs.



Learning Outcome National strategy and interventions to reduce RTIs burden in Bangladesh using valid information is needed.

Language: en