Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Road accidents in India 2019 report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways show that signalized intersections have the second-highest number of accidents after un-signalized intersections. Traffic Conflict Techniques (TCTs) is a proactive approach that can be used to estimate safety even before the occurrence of the crash. The most interesting aspect of TCTs is their ability to analyze safety issues within a shorter time period compared to the use of accident data. In developing economies like India where vehicles do not follow good lane discipline, estimating traffic conflict using precise vehicle position becomes inevitable. In this study, critical vehicle interactions are identified using multiple TCTs at varying threshold values from precise vehicle trajectory data extracted from 4 signalized intersections. The safety of signalized intersections is assessed at signal cycle level and the variation in critical conflict intensity is estimated based on the distance from the stop line, speed, and type of the vehicle. The temporal distribution of vehicle conflicts showed that a greater number of conflicts are happening during the green signal time. Conflict severity distribution based on vehicle type showed that more critical conflicts were obtained for smaller vehicles like motorized two-wheelers and motorized three-wheelers. This is because in heterogeneous traffic conditions smaller vehicles often undertake risky maneuvers like sudden deceleration, lane change, etc. Overall, this study gives an insight into how signal timing and vehicle types affect the safety of the signalized intersection in heterogeneous disordered traffic conditions.

