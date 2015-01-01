Abstract

Background To provide a safe work environment, safety needs to be front of mind. One of the best methods to achieve it is through regular and engaging safety conversations with workers, such that talking about and being safe is standard practice. In many sectors it is good practice to include Work Health Safety on the agenda of every meeting with workers and then to have deeper discussions centred on topics relevant to their day-today work. These deeper facilitated conversations are what are known as Tool Box Talks (TBT) and provide an opportunity to workers and managers to explore key risks, understand them, why they matter and how to mitigate them.A major issue is that many organisations have developed their own TBT, not all of which are evidence-based and some may be sending the wrong safety message or not occurring at all. Many do not engage or facilitate drivers, or draw on adult learning approaches to transferring knowledge. Recognising this the National Road Safety Partnership Program (NRSPP) established its own series of TBT and recently commenced a Heavy Vehicle Safety Initiaitive funded project to develop 22 Heavy Vehicle Tool Box Talks (HVTBT).



Method The development of the HVTBT involved four stages including:Establishment of an industry working group and skills-based project team which:Established a Terms of ReferenceAgreed on the collaborative development processSelected 22 topics and industry working nominate to assist their developmentContent development which consisted of:Topics aligned into developmental thematic batchesDraft fact sheet led by NRSPP's Monash University Accident Research researcherPeer review of fact sheet. Finalisation of fact sheet and packageGraphic design by NRSPP's Swinburne University Strategic Communications InternsDrivers interviewed for video featuring truck driver insightsFinalisation by working groupPromotion and releaseHVTBT branding and marketing strategy developed by Swinburne University Design BureauHVTBT released monthlyEvaluation.



Results The development of the HVTBT was separated into six thematic batches which includes:Driver impairment - distraction, fatigue, complacency and fatigue/distractionOperational - Pre-start checks, loading and fitness-for-dutyMental and physical wellbeing - RUOK, mental health, diet and fitnessExternal factors - road conditions, third parties and environmentDriver support - anger, journey management and empowermentOperational - maintenance, tyres, roller over and entry/exitAs part of the HVTBT packages the video is particularly powerful and features truck driver insights in relation to each topic interlinked with evidence-based statsics and research. Drivers enthusiastically embraced the opportunity as did their employers. What became clear wasthere is no stereotypical type of truck driverthey all love and are passionate about their jobthey want to get home safeall of them are eager to learn, listen, share and be respected.The development of marketing content is under development and will include a brand, promotional videos and 30s promotional marketing video for each TBT.

