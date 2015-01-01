Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Psychosocial safety climate (PSC) is a facet of organisational climate focused on the protection and promotion of occupational wellbeing. While PSC is established as a leading indicator of job design and employees' health outcomes, it remains unknown how PSC changes over time and what factors may influence such changes - vital information to guide PSC interventions. To understand the temporal dynamics of PSC, we focus on intraindividual changes in PSC perceptions (i.e., PSC trajectory) over time and the relationship between this trajectory and employees' Pro-PSC reactions (i.e., psychosocial safety motivation and participation). Two samples were included in the current study. Sample 1 consists of a three-wave (6-month interval) longitudinal study of Australian frontline health care workers (n = 436). Sample 2 consists of leaders (n = 109) and their employees (n = 230) from a Malaysian hospital. We used growth modelling to study the relationship between PSC with Time. We then ran a regression with the empirical Bayes estimate of the trajectory of PSC and the outcomes.



RESULTS showed that the trajectory of PSC is related to safety participation in all three samples but only related to safety motivation in employees in Sample 2. The current study again supports the importance of PSC as the main target of workplace intervention to encourage positive psychosocial safety motivation and behaviours among leaders and employees. We also suggest that special attention should be given to improve PSC of employees.

Language: en