Avivi E, Zelnik Yovel D, Cohen DL, Shirin H. ACG Case Rep. J. 2022; 9(11): e00856.

Scuba divers are at risk of decompression illness, of which arterial gas embolism is the most feared consequence. Severe complications involving the gastrointestinal tract are rare. In this report, we describe a case of an experienced scuba diver who was forced to rapidly ascend because of a mechanical failure. His course was complicated by severe esophageal mucosal injury including multiple ulcerations. Although he improved clinically, an esophageal stricture subsequently formed, which required dilation. This seems to be the first case report of significant esophageal injury resulting from decompression illness in a scuba diver.


