Abstract

BACKGROUND: Foreign body (FB) ingestion is a common problem in children, which can lead to severe complications. Coins are the most common FB ingested. Since coin currency was recently implemented in Saudi Arabia, we decided to assess whether any changes have occurred in the incidence of FB removal by esophagoscopy.



OBJECTIVES: Incidence of rigid esophagoscopy for ingested FB removal before and after coin currency implementation.



DESIGN: Medical record review SETTINGS: Main referral hospital in Jazan region.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Our study included pediatric patients who underwent rigid esophagoscopy for removal of FB between February 2015 and July 2020 in the otorhinolaryngology department. We reported the incidence, age, gender, and type of FB. As the coin currency implementation started on December 2, 2017, the data were analyzed before and after this date.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Annual incidence of pediatric rigid esophagoscopy for removal of ingested FB and type of the FB.



SAMPLE SIZE: 124 patients



RESULTS: The median age and interquartile range was 6.0 (5.0) years. After implementation of coins in 2017, 104 cases were reported over 32 months; before that date, 20 cases were reported over 34 months. Coins were the FB in 2 cases (10%) before implementation of coins and in 83 cases (79.8%) after implementation (P=.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: The annual incidence of pediatric esophagoscopy for FB removal has increased more than five times since implementation of coin currency. This increase is exclusively related to the increase in coins as a FB.



LIMITATIONS: Retrospective study.



CONFLICT OF INTEREST: None.

Language: en