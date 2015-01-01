SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fraser S, Mackean T, Grant J, Hunter K, Ryder C, Kelly J, Holland AJA, Griffin B, Clapham K, Teague WJ, Darton A, Ivers RQ. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1428.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12913-022-08754-0

PMID

36443783

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Quality and safety in Australian healthcare is inequitably distributed, highlighted by gaps in the provision of quality care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. Burns have potential for long-term adverse outcomes, and quality care, including culturally safe care, is critical to recovery. This study aimed to develop and apply an Aboriginal Patient Journey Mapping (APJM) tool to investigate the quality of healthcare systems for burn care with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children. STUDY DESIGN: Interface research methodology, using biomedical and cultural evidence, informed the modification of an existing APJM tool. The tool was then applied to the journey of one family accessing a paediatric tertiary burn care site. Data were collected through yarning with the family, case note review and clinician interviews. Data were analysed using Emden's core story and thematic analysis methods. Reflexivity informed consideration of the implications of the APJM tool, including its effectiveness and efficiency in eliciting information about quality and cultural safety.

RESULTS: Through application of a modified APJM tool, gaps in quality care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families were identified at the individual, service and system levels. Engagement in innovative methodology incorporating more than biomedical standards of care, uncovered critical information about the experiences of culturally safe care in complex patient journeys.

CONCLUSION: Based on our application of the tool, APJM can identify and evaluate specific aspects of culturally safe care as experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and be used for quality improvement.


Language: en

Keywords

Australia; Child; Humans; Quality of Health Care; Quality; Disparities; Indigenous; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander; *Indigenous Peoples; *Racial Groups; Burn care; Cultural safety; Health Facilities; Patient journey mapping

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print