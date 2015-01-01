SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Assil AO, Salem AA, Mokhtar OA, Taha OH, Ramadan AM, Mansour AHR, Awad AAE, El-Hossainy AA, Khattab AA, Salem AM, Dalaab AEA, Azab SMS. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1437.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12913-022-08867-6

PMID

36443795

PMCID

PMC9706819

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study aimed to determine the prevalence and forms of workplace violence (WPV) at the emergency departments (EDs) of Ain Shams University Hospitals (ASUH), Cairo and identify risk factors for WPV.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted at the EDs of ASUH comprising attending physicians and nurses using a self-administered structured questionnaire. Interviews were conducted with patients and relatives attending these departments to explore attitudes toward WPV against healthcare workers.

RESULTS: The present study comprised 108 healthcare professionals working in EDs. Verbal violence was the most common type of WPV (86.1%), followed by sexual (48.1%) and physical violence (34.3%). Patient relatives were the most common perpetrator of all types of violence. A lack of facilities was the most common risk factor for violence (82.4%), followed by overcrowding (50.9%) and patient culture (47.2%). On the other hand, approximately 78% of interviewed patients and relatives agreed that the occurrence of violence at EDs was due to several triggering factors, including improper manner of communication by healthcare workers (63.2%), lack of facilities (32.4%), waiting time (22.1%), and unmet expectations (22.1%).

CONCLUSION: WPV represents a significant issue in EDs with violent behavior against healthcare workers widely accepted by attending patients.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Physicians; Cross-Sectional Studies; Violence; Nurses; Emergency; Emergency Service, Hospital; Workplace; Hospitals; *Anus Neoplasms; *Workplace Violence; Egypt/epidemiology; Hospitals, University

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print