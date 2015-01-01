|
Citation
|
Colombini M, Mayhew SH, Garcia-Moreno C, d'Oliveira AF, Feder G, Bacchus LJ. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e1429.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36443825
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is an increasing focus on readiness of health systems to respond to survivors of violence against women (VAW), a global human rights violation damaging women's health. Health system readiness focuses on how prepared healthcare systems and institutions, including providers and potential users, are to adopt changes brought about by the integration of VAW care into services. In VAW research, such assessment is often limited to individual provider readiness or facility-level factors that need to be strengthened, with less attention to health system dimensions. The paper presents a framework for health system readiness assessment to improve quality of care for intimate partner violence (IPV), which was tested in Brazil and Palestinian territories (oPT).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Violence; Arabs; Intimate partner violence; Violence against women; Conceptual framework; *Intimate Partner Violence/prevention & control; *Medical Assistance; Government Programs; Health system readiness