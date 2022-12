Abstract

A former forensic medical examiner who was suspended in 2018 for failing to examine two suspected rape victims has been struck off the UK medical register after repeatedly missing review hearings meant to decide her fitness to return to practice.



Rebecca Klein was first suspended for 12 months in 2018, three years after her employer, public services contractor Serco, reported her to the General Medical Council. A medical practitioners tribunal found her guilty of serious misconduct in refusing police requests to examine the patients.



In one case she told police that obtaining a DNA sample would be impossible since the woman was …

