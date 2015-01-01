Abstract

Background Badminton-related ocular injuries are among the commonest causes of blunt trauma to the eye, which can lead to significant damage to the ocular structures. This study aimed to assess the clinical presentations, complications, and visual outcomes of patients who sustained ocular injuries related to badminton treated in a single tertiary center in Malaysia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS A retrospective clinical audit was conducted in Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM), Malaysia, involving patients diagnosed with ocular injuries related to badminton, either as players or spectators, between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2017. The demographic data, mechanism of injury, and clinical presentation were recorded. In addition, visual acuity, anterior and posterior segment, and intraocular pressure (IOP) measurements were recorded at the initial presentation and at the present recruitment period. Management at the initial presentation was also obtained and recorded. The final visual outcome and complications were based on the finding of the most recent follow-up. Visual acuity was categorized as follows: mild or no visual impairment (6/18 or better), moderate and severe visual impairment (<6/18 and worse).



RESULTS A total of 23 patients (23 eyes) were included in this clinical audit. The average age was 24 years, with a range of 6-56 years, with the highest incidence occurring at the age of 20 years old and younger. The majority of the injuries were sustained during the single-player game. All the injuries were caused by shuttlecock hits. In 18 cases (78%), the trauma was caused by an opponent, in four cases (17%) by a partner, and in one case involving a bystander. Most of the patients in this series were not using any protective eyewear while playing the game 96% (22). Most injuries (22 eyes) involved the anterior segment, with hyphaema as the commonest clinical presentation. The mean IOP at presentation was 23.5 (11.2) mmHg. Angle recession was detected as early as one-week post initial presentation in 17 eyes. Commotio retinae (5 eyes) and vitreous hemorrhage (4 eyes) were the common posterior segment findings. There were eight eyes with visual acuity of worse than 6/18 at the initial presentation, but only three eyes had poor final visual acuity. There was a statistically significant improvement in visual acuity at the last follow-up compared to the initial presentation (Fisher's exact test) (p=0.032).



CONCLUSION Ocular injuries related to badminton is common and cause a detrimental effect on the long-term visual outcome. Traumatic hyphaema and commotio retinae are the most common presenting signs related to poor visual outcomes. Therefore, protective eyewear and promoting awareness of badminton-related ocular injuries are essential to prevent monocular blindness in young adults.

