Abstract

PURPOSE: After injury or illness, a person's ability to drive may be impacted and they may experience a period of "driving disruption," a period during which they cannot drive although they have not permanently ceased driving. They may require additional information and supports from treating rehabilitation services; however, this process is less understood than others related to driving.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study aimed to document the prevalence of driving-related issues and the current practices of a community rehabilitation service, regarding driving interventions. An audit of 80 medical records was conducted in a multidisciplinary community rehabilitation service in Brisbane, Australia.



RESULTS: In total, 61% of clients were "driving-disrupted" on admission and 35% remained driving-disrupted on discharge. Majority of driving-disrupted clients had an acquired brain injury (ABI). Driving-related interventions were not routinely provided, with 29% receiving no information or supports. Clients with ABI more frequently received information; provision of psychosocial support and community access training was infrequent.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights that return to driving is a common issue and goal for people undergoing community rehabilitation, with the period of driving disruption extending beyond rehabilitation discharge. It also highlights gaps in community rehabilitation practice, and opportunities to better support these clients.



IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONMany clients of community rehabilitation services experience driving disruption, often beyond discharge.Driving disruption should be recognised and documented by community rehabilitation services.Current practices may not adequately address the practical and psychological needs of clients experiencing driving disruption.

