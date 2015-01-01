Abstract

ISSUES: Cannabis use and related health/social outcome indicator data for Brazil-where non-medical cannabis is generally illegal-are limited.



APPROACH: Towards a comprehensive overview of relevant indicators, we searched primary databases by combining MeSH-index terms related to cannabis, geographic location and subtopic terms (e.g., use, health, mortality) focusing on cannabis use and key outcome indicators in Brazil since 2010. In addition, relevant 'grey literature' (e.g., survey reports) was identified. Key indicator data were mainly narratively summarised.



KEY FINDINGS: Overall, cannabis use has increased somewhat since pre-2010, with (past-year) use rates measured at 2-3% for general population adults, yet 5% or higher among youth and/or (e.g., post-secondary) student populations. For key risk behaviours, the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol-positivity among motor-vehicle drivers has been measured at <2%. While the prevalence of cannabis use disorder appears to have decreased, the relative proportion of treatment provided for cannabis-related problems increased. National- and local-based studies indicated an association of cannabis use with mental health harms, including depression and suicidality. Although some non-representative and/or local studies contain information, other monitoring data, including cannabis-related risks and harms (e.g., cannabis-related driving, mortality, hospitalisations), are limited in availability.



IMPLICATIONS AND CONCLUSION: The prevalence of cannabis use in Brazil is comparably low (e.g., relative to elsewhere in the Americas). Data on numerous key cannabis-related indicators is absent, or limited in scope for Brazil. Considering ongoing evolutions in cannabis control and its status as the most common illicit drug, more comprehensive surveillance of cannabis use and related outcomes is advised.

