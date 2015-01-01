Abstract

Paraganglioma (PGL), which may cause acute Takotsubo-like cardiomyopathy (TLC), is a rare neuroendocrine neoplasm derived from various body sites. TLC has been associated with excessive catecholamine secretion and shares the same cardiac presentation with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TTC). We present the case of a 58-year-old male who arrived at the hospital after a car accident, reporting symptoms of chest tightness, shortness of breath, and abdominal pain after a car accident. The patient was found to have elevated troponin and severely depressed left ventricular function. Echocardiography depicted a normal contracting apex with the rest of the left ventricle being hypokinetic. Coronary computed tomography (CT) angiogram revealed mild coronary artery disease. Abdominal CT further revealed a mass on the left side of the epigastric aorta, confirmed by autopsy as a PGL.

