Abstract

Closing the gap between research and practice requires that organizations can consistently incorporate new ideas and best practices. The Department of the Air Force (DAF) Integrated Resilience Directorate is leading a coordinated effort to increase the adoption of evidence-based violence prevention and resilience promotion programs across the entire Department. To support this effort, DAF is using Getting To Outcomes (GTO), an evidence-based implementation support that helps organizations plan, implement, and self-evaluate programs. Thus, the DAF is not only scaling up prevention programs but is also embarking on the largest scale-up of GTO to date. The study team trained personnel from every Air Force installation across the world to use GTO for their programs. Quantitative findings from training questionnaires and ratings of implementation plans as well as qualitative results from resilience personnel interviews suggest some lessons learned for scaling up implementation support. This study builds on established implementation science frameworks for scaling up interventions by identifying critical tasks and unique supports needed to scale up evidence-based prevention.



RESULTS suggest GTO helped DAF scale-up prevention across the Department, and that establishing leadership buy-in, simplifying evidence-based program selection and adaptation, monitoring implementation and outcomes, and creating dedicated prevention practitioner roles are critical tasks to support scale-up of evidence-based prevention. Unique supports needed to scale-up evidence-based prevention include multitiered learning systems; integrated tools that improve access to data and evolving evidence; prevention personnel with skills in program management, adaptation, and evaluation; timely crosscutting data; continuous learning to support sustainability; and leadership buy-in.

Language: en