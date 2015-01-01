Abstract

The study examined the extent, demographics and risks for child pedestrian, burns and drowning mortality in Johannesburg. Information on the demographics, scene and temporal circumstances for childhood injury deaths from 2000 to 2010 was gleaned from the National Injury Mortality Surveillance System. Descriptive statistical methods were used. The study recorded 756 pedestrian (8.7/100,000), 439 drowning (5.1/100,000), and 399 burn injury deaths (4.6/100,000) among children aged 0-14 years. Male children were the main victims, with male-to-female ratios of 2.3 for drowning, 1.7 for pedestrian and 1.2 for burn mortality. The pattern of child mortality differed across age groups with older children recording higher rates for pedestrian deaths and younger children higher rates for the non-traffic deaths. Pedestrian and burn mortality especially affected black children, while drowning affected both black and white children. The time, day and month of greatest injury mortality varied by injury cause, with e.g. pedestrian mortality common in afternoons and evenings, weekends, and dispersed across the year although increasing towards year end. The study highlighted the salience of differentiating risks for childhood injuries by discrete external cause for purposes of informing prevention responses.

