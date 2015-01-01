Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Youth psychiatric emergencies have increased at alarming rates, and disproportionately so for youth of color. Outpatient follow-up care is critical for positive youth outcomes, but rates of follow-up remain low, especially for racial/ethnic minoritized youth. Mobile crisis response can initiate care connection. The current study (1) describes the population who received mobile crisis response (MCR) within the nation's largest county public mental health system, (2) assesses rates of follow-up outpatient services after MCR, and (3) examines racial/ethnic disparities in outpatient services and correlates of receipt of therapy dose (≥8 sessions).



METHOD: Administrative claims for MCR and outpatient services for youth ages 0 to 18 were abstracted from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.



RESULTS: From October 2016-2019, 20,782 youth received a MCR, 52.5% of youth were female, and youth mean age was 13.41 years. The majority of youth (91.8%) received some outpatient services after their first MCR. However, only 56.7% of youth received ≥1 therapy session. In a logistic regression, youth age, gender, race/ethnicity, primary language, primary diagnosis, insurance status, MCR call location, and MCR disposition significantly predicted receipt of ≥8 therapy sessions.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight disparities in therapy receipt for Asian American Pacific Islander, Black, and White youth (relative to Latinx youth), older youth, youth whose MCR was initiated from a police station call, and youth whose MCR did not result in hospitalization. We discuss priorities for quality improvement for MCR processes and strategies to promote linkage to care to achieve mental health equity.

Language: en