Citation
Chen BC, Lui JHL, Benson LA, Lin YJR, Ponce NA, Innes-Gomberg D, Lau AS. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36448769
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Youth psychiatric emergencies have increased at alarming rates, and disproportionately so for youth of color. Outpatient follow-up care is critical for positive youth outcomes, but rates of follow-up remain low, especially for racial/ethnic minoritized youth. Mobile crisis response can initiate care connection. The current study (1) describes the population who received mobile crisis response (MCR) within the nation's largest county public mental health system, (2) assesses rates of follow-up outpatient services after MCR, and (3) examines racial/ethnic disparities in outpatient services and correlates of receipt of therapy dose (≥8 sessions).
