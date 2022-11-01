Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Malaysia 2022 Report Card on Physical Activity for Children and Adolescents provides evidence-based assessment across 12 indicators of physical activity-related behaviors, individual characteristics, settings and sources of influence, and strategies and investments for children and adolescents.



METHODS: The development process follows the systematic steps recommended by the Active Healthy Kids Global Alliance was used. Nationally representative data from 2016 to 2021, government reports and unpublished data were reviewed and consolidated by a panel of experts. Letter grades were assigned based on predefined benchmarks to 12 indicators including 10 core physical activity indicators that are common to Global Matrix 4.0 and two additional indicators (Diet and Weight Status). The current grading was then compared against those obtained in 2016.



RESULTS: Four of six indicators in the Daily Behaviors category received D- or C grades [Overall Physical Activity, Active Transportation and Diet (D-); Sedentary Behaviors (C)], which remains poor, similar to the 2016 report card. School indicator was graded for the Settings and Sources of Influence category, which showed an improvement from grade B (2016) to A- (2022). As for the Strategies and Investments category, B was again assigned to the Government indicator. Two new indicators were added after the 2016 Report Card, and they were graded B (Physical Fitness) and B- (Weight Status). Four indicators (Organized Sports and Physical Activity, Active Play, Family and Peers, and Community and Environment) were again graded Incomplete due to a lack of nationally representative data.



CONCLUSION: The 2022 Report Card revealed that Malaysian children and adolescents are still caught in the "inactivity epidemic". This warrants more engagement from all stakeholders, public health actions, and timely research, to comprehensively evaluate all indicators and drive a cultural shift to see Malaysian children and adolescents moving more every day.

Language: en