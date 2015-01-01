|
Citation
Lansu TAM. J. Exp. Child Psychol. 2022; 227: e105590.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36446163
Abstract
Whereas previous research with secondary school students has demonstrated that popularity goals and actual popularity status are related to peer-reported aggression, it is unclear whether this is already the case in the upper grades of elementary school. The current study extends previous research by assessing elementary school students, focusing on both aggressive and prosocial behaviors, and importantly by observing aggressive and prosocial behaviors in cooperative and competitive small-group settings. Participants were 173 Dutch fifth- and sixth-grade students (58.2% girls; M(age) = 11.11 years, SD = 0.72), who self-reported popularity goals and nominated peers for popularity, aggressive behavior, and prosocial behavior. Participants' behavior in a cooperative task and a competitive task, completed in groups of 4, was observed.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Prosocial behavior; Observations; Peer nominations; Popularity; Status goal