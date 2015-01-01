Abstract

The neural control of posture and movement is interdependent. During voluntary movement, the neural motor command is executed by the motor cortex through the corticospinal tract and its collaterals and subcortical targets. Here we address the question that the control mechanism for the postural adjustments at non-moving joints is also involved in overcoming gravity at the moving joints. We used single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation to measure the corticospinal excitability in humans during postural and reaching tasks. We hypothesized that the corticospinal excitability is proportional to background muscle activity and the gravity-related joint moments during both static postures and reaching movements. To test this hypothesis, we used visual targets in virtual reality to instruct five postures and three movements with or against gravity. We then measured the amplitude and gain of motor evoked potentials in multiple arm and hand muscles at several phases of the reaching motion and during static postures. The stimulation caused motor evoked potentials in all muscles that were proportional to the muscle activity. During both static postures and reaching movements, the muscle activity and the corticospinal contribution to these muscles changed in proportion with the postural moments needed to support the arm against gravity, supporting the hypothesis. Notably, these changes happened not only in antigravity muscles. Altogether, these results provide evidence that the changes in corticospinal excitability cause muscle co-contraction that modulates limb stiffness. This suggests that the motor cortex is involved in producing postural adjustments that support the arm against gravity during posture maintenance and reaching.

Language: en