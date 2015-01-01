Abstract

The timing of motor commands is critical for task performance. A well-known example is rapidly raising the arm while standing upright. Here, reaction forces from the arm movement to the body are countered by leg and trunk muscle activity starting before any sensory feedback from the perturbation and often before the onset of arm muscle activity. Despite decades of research on the patterns, modifiability, and neural basis of these "anticipatory postural adjustments" it remains unclear why asynchronous motor commands occur. Simple accuracy considerations appear unlikely since temporally advanced motor commands displace the body from its initial position. Effort is a credible and overlooked factor that has successfully explained coordination patterns of many behaviors including gait and reaching. We provide the first use of optimal control to address this question. Feedforward commands were applied to a body mass mechanically linked to a rapidly moved limb mass. We determined the feedforward actions with the lowest cost according to an explicit criterion, accuracy alone versus accuracy + effort. Accuracy costs alone led to synchronous activation of the body and limb controllers. Adding effort to the cost resulted in body commands preceding limb commands. This sequence takes advantage of the body's momentum in one direction to counter the limb's reaction force in the opposite direction, allowing a lower peak command and lower integral. With a combined accuracy + effort cost, temporal advancement was further impacted by various task goals and plant dynamics, replicating previous findings and suggesting further studies utilizing optimal control principles.

