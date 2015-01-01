|
Citation
|
Halim I, Syukur AZ, David CCH, Hanis A, Baharudin MH, Dzualkamal D. Med. J. Malaysia 2022; 77(6): 744-749.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Malaysian Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36448394
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence (WPV) has become a universal concern and is perceived as a serious safety and health threat, especially in healthcare settings. Very few studies have been done previously to determine the prevalence of WPV and associated risk factors among nurses in Malaysia. Among the health professionals, nurses spend most of their time with patients compared to other healthcare professionals. Several studies suggested that nurses had a higher risk of experiencing WPV. This study determined the prevalence and associated risk factors of WPV among nurses in a government hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; *Workplace Violence; Hospitals, Public