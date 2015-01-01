Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence (WPV) has become a universal concern and is perceived as a serious safety and health threat, especially in healthcare settings. Very few studies have been done previously to determine the prevalence of WPV and associated risk factors among nurses in Malaysia. Among the health professionals, nurses spend most of their time with patients compared to other healthcare professionals. Several studies suggested that nurses had a higher risk of experiencing WPV. This study determined the prevalence and associated risk factors of WPV among nurses in a government hospital.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study involved 410 randomly selected respondents among nurses in a government hospital in Penang, Malaysia. Data were gathered through a self-administered questionnaire consisting of a standardised questionnaire regarding WPV.



RESULTS: The prevalence of reported WPV was 43.9%. The most common forms of WPV were verbal abuse (82.2%), followed by psychological violence (8.9%), physical violence (8.3%), and sexual violence (0.6%). The perpetrators were primarily among relatives of patients (51.7%), followed by patients (30%). Multiple logistic regression demonstrated that nurses working in the emergency department (ED) were six times more likely to experience WPV than in other departments (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 6.139, 95% CI: 1.28 - 4.03). In addition, nurses in the age group of ≤30 years old were twice more likely to experience WPV (AOR 2.275, 95% CI: 3.4-11.08).



CONCLUSION: This study indicates that the prevalence of WPV among nurses is high and most common among young nurses and those working in ED. Hence, hospital management should develop guidelines and comprehensive policies to prevent WPV. In addition, education and training, especially among young nurses and those working in the ED, are needed to increase their knowledge in the management and prevention of WPV and counselling sessions for nurses who have experienced WPV.

