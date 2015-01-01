|
Citation
Zulkiply SH, Rosliza AM. Med. J. Malaysia 2022; 77(6): 755-763.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Malaysian Medical Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36448396
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is recognized as an important public health concern, as it is the second leading cause of death among young people. About 80% of all suicide cases occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Understanding the risk factors for suicidal behaviours among young people in LMIC is important in developing preventive strategies; however, evidence on this is still lacking. Socio-ecological model (SEM) is a suitable framework in explaining the factors of suicidal behaviour. The aim of this review is to identify the factors associated with suicidal ideation and suicidal attempt among young people in LMIC, guided by the SEM model, and eventually develop its preventive strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Developing Countries; Suicidal Ideation; *Bullying; *Suicide/prevention & control