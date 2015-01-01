|
Citation
|
Kendi S, Chamberlain JM, Pearman RL, Badolato GM, Zonfrillo MR. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2022; 38(12): 686-691.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36449738
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: There are limited data on how often providers collect and document adequate restraint information in children seen in the emergency department (ED) after motor vehicle crashes (MVCs). The objectives of this study are to determine (1) how often adequate child restraint information to determine age-appropriate use is documented after MVC; (2) the frequency of incorrect use of the child restraint when adequate details are documented; and (3) for those discharged from the ED with identified incorrect use, the frequency of provision of information on child passenger safety (CPS).
Language: en