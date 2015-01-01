Abstract

AIMS: To understand the experiences of young people returning to physical leisure activities following a severe acquired brain injury (ABI).



METHODS: Seven young people (5 male; 14-19 years) participated. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with young people who sustained a severe ABI 1-3 years prior to the study. Data thematically analyzed using Braun and Clarke's six-phase approach.



RESULTS: Three main themes were created: My changing sense of identity around physical activity after my brain injury (how important physical activity was to them, how participation changed following their ABI); Why I take part in physical leisure activities (fun, friendships, help with recovery and physical and emotional health); and I can't do it alone (need for trusted adults to practically and emotionally support them to try and activities and continue to participate).



DISCUSSION: Returning to physical leisure activities after ABI was important to young people, especially if they were active prior to their injury. However, participating with changed abilities was practically and emotionally challenging. Services need a multidisciplinary approach to ensure young people are supported with psychological processes of loss, adjustment, identity and resilience in addition to the practical help necessary to enable meaningful participation in activities they consider fun.

