Abstract

Electric bicycles and scooters have gained popularity among riders; studies assessing these device-related injuries have not specified ocular trauma. Our study examined the types and risk factors for ocular and periocular injuries associated with electric devices compared to motorcycle accidents. The study was conducted on the National Trauma Registry database from 20 trauma centers, including patients involved in accidents with electric bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles between 2014 to 2019. Injured riders were assigned into two groups: motorcycle group (M) and electric bicycle & scooter group (E). Data such as gender, age, protective gear use, ocular injury type, injury severity score (ISS), and ocular surgery were captured. Logistic regression models were conducted for injury types and the need for surgery. 8181 M-riders and 3817 E-riders were involved in an accident and hospitalized. E-riders suffered from ocular injury more than M-riders. Males were most vulnerable and the ages of 15-29. Orbital floor fracture was the most common injury, followed by ocular contusion, eyelid laceration, and other ocular wounds. Electric bicycle and scooter riders are more likely to suffer from ocular injury than motorcycle riders. Riders without helmets are at greater risk for injuries, specifically orbital floor fractures. ISS of 16 + was associated with injury demanding ocular surgery.

