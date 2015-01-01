Abstract

Among the most important questions that await an answer in seismology, perhaps one is whether there is a correlation between the magnitudes of two successive seismic events. The answer to this question is considered of fundamental importance given the potential effect in forecasting models, such as Epidemic Type Aftershock Sequence models. After a meta-analysis of 29 papers, we speculate that given the lack of studies carried out with realistic physical models and given the possible bias due to the lack of events recorded in the experimental seismic catalogs, important improvements are necessary on both fronts to be sure to provide a statistically relevant answer.

