Citation
Sui Z, Wen Y, Huang Y, Song R, Piera MA. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 180: e106901.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36455449
Abstract
The theoretical analysis of maritime accidents is a hot topic, but the time characteristics and dynamics of maritime accidents time series are still unclear. It is difficult to draw a clear conclusion from the cause analysis, so the accident is difficult to be predicted. To bridge this gap, this research analyzes the characteristics and evolution mechanism of maritime accidents time series from the perspective of complex network theory. The visual graph algorithm is used to model the complex network of maritime accidents data in 22 jurisdictions of the Yangtze River, map the time series into a complex network, and reveal the time characteristics and dynamics of maritime accidents time series based on the complex system theory. In the empirical analysis, degree distribution, clustering coefficient and network diameter are used to analyze the characteristics of time series. The results show that the degree distribution of maritime accidents time series network presents power-law characteristics in the macro and micro levels, which shows that the maritime accidents time series is scale-free. In addition, according to the clustering coefficient and network diameter, maritime accidents time series in the Yangtze River has the characteristics of small-world and hierarchical structure.
Language: en
Keywords
Time series; Maritime accidents; Scale-free; Small-world; Visibility graph; Yangtze River