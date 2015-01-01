Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to analyze the relationship between the number of motorcycle accidents attended at a reference Hospital for trauma in Campinas, state of São Paulo, and the pandemic by COVID-19 during the year 2020.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional, descriptive retrospective study carried out at Hospital PUC- Campinas, through the analysis of medical records of patients, victims of motorcycle trauma undergoing orthopedic surgical management in 2020. The phases of the pandemic and the isolation rates according to the São Paulo Plan were studied. Chi-Square tests, and the Least Squares method were applied for statistical calculations.



RESULTS: 155 medical records were analyzed, of which 91.61% of the patients were male. Of those admitted, 94.84% suffered fractures and 51.61%, polyfractures. There was a correlation between the average isolation rates and the number of accidents. In the 14-day period, as the average isolation rate increased by 10%, there was an increase of approximately 3 accidents in that period. In the 7-day analysis, 1.7 more traumas were observed for every 10% increase in the average isolation.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that by increasing the average isolation rate, the number of traumas per motorcycle treated at the institution increased.



Level of Evidence III, Comparative Retrospective Study.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



