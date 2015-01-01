Abstract

BACKGROUND: The US opioid epidemic has been characterized by increases in opioid misuse, overdose deaths, and neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome. Research suggests that marijuana legalization has contributed to decreased use of opiates, although many studies had methodological weaknesses and failed to address the pregnant population. Implementation of medical cannabis laws has the potential to reduce maternal opioid use and, therefore, neonatal exposure to the drugs.



OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between Oklahoma's implementation of state medical marijuana laws and the neonatal exposure to opioids.



METHODS: Electronic medical records at two sites (Oklahoma City and Lawton) were searched for results of cord, urine and meconium screens to detect amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, cocaine, ethanol, opiates, phencyclidine, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Two study periods were compared: 19 months before Oklahoma's medical marijuana law took effect and 19 months after legalization began.



RESULTS: A total of 16,804 babies were born alive at the two sites during the study period. The rate of positive THC tests per 1000 liveborn infants significantly increased from 16.2 per 1000 during the pre-law period to 22.2 per 1000 during the post-law period, p = 0.004. Neonatal opioid exposure incidence showed a non-significant decrease from 7.6 positive tests per 1000 liveborn infants to 6.8 per 1000 from pre-law to post-law period, p = 0.542. The number of positive tests for THC and concomitant use of opioids doubled from the pre-law period (n = 4) to post-law (n = 9), but there were too few cases for statistical significance. Infants at the more rural site had significantly higher rates for amphetamines, benzodiazepines, and THC, with a trend toward higher rates for opiates.



CONCLUSION: Marijuana legalization was related to significant increases in positive test rates for THC, but no significant change/association was noted for neonatal exposure to opioids.

