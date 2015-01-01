Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.1155/2022/4888524.]



Applied Bionics and Biomechanics has retracted the article titled "Clinical Nursing Experience Sharing of Patients with Severe Lung Injury Caused by Gas Poisoning" [1] due to concerns that the peer review process has been compromised.



Following an investigation conducted by the Hindawi Research Integrity team [2], significant concerns were identified with the peer reviewers assigned to this article; the investigation has concluded that the peer review process was compromised. We therefore can no longer trust the peer review process and the article is being retracted with the agreement of the Chief Editor.

L. Li, "Clinical Nursing Experience Sharing of Patients with Severe Lung Injury Caused by Gas Poisoning," Applied Bionics and Biomechanics, vol. 2022, Article ID 4888524, 6 pages, 2022.



L. Ferguson, "Advancing Research Integrity Collaboratively and with Vigour," 2022, https://www.hindawi.com/post/advancing-research-integrity-collaboratively-and-vigour/.

