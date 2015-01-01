|
Zarate D, Sonn C, Fisher A, Stavropoulos V. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e754.
36456910
OBJECTIVE: Workers of the Australian entertainment industry exhibit disproportionately high rates of impaired psychological wellbeing and suicidal behaviors, with such rates being exacerbated by the negative impact of working long and odd hours (Work Scheduling Impact; WSI). Nonetheless, stable and secure social support networks may buffer the risks associated with such systemic difficulties.
Suicide; Mental health; Australian entertainment industry; Moderation analyses; Multidimensional perceived social support