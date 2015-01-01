Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Workers of the Australian entertainment industry exhibit disproportionately high rates of impaired psychological wellbeing and suicidal behaviors, with such rates being exacerbated by the negative impact of working long and odd hours (Work Scheduling Impact; WSI). Nonetheless, stable and secure social support networks may buffer the risks associated with such systemic difficulties.



METHODS: The responses of 1302 Australian entertainment industry workers (50.3% females, M(age) 38.39 years) on the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support, the Short Form Health Survey, WSI, and suicidal behaviors questions were examined via moderation analyses.



RESULTS: Higher social support and lower WSI appeared to reduce the suicidal ideation of those experiencing poorer mental health, while lower WSI further enhanced social support's positive effect.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the likely detrimental effect of WSI regarding the suicidal ideation reported by vulnerable Australian entertainment industry workers and stress the importance of the social support they experience. PUBLIC HEALTH IMPLICATIONS: Interventions attempting to increase social support could improve inherent conditions associated with the Australian entertainment industry. Similarly, the negative effect of working long and odd hours on workers' mental health and suicidal behaviors indicates the need to regulate the industry appropriately.

