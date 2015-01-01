Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a digital technology revolution which included widespread use in remote healthcare settings, remote working and use of technology to support friends and family to stay in touch. The armed forces have also increased its use of digital technology, but not at the same rate, and it is important that they do not fall behind in the revolution. One area where digital technology could be helpful is the treatment and management of mental health conditions. In a civilian setting, digital technology adoption has been found to be acceptable and feasible yet there is little use in the armed forces. In this personal view, we explore the potential use of personalised digital technology for mental health, the hype surrounding it and the dangers.This paper forms part of the special issue of BMJ Military Health dedicated to personalised digital technology for mental health in the armed forces.

Language: en