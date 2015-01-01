SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Menshawey R, Menshawey E. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12024-022-00556-4

36454379

Healthcare serial killing involves the intentional killing of multiple patients by a healthcare professional. It is a formidable challenge to identify in the medical context, and a daunting legal task to prove beyond reasonable doubt. What can be done or remains to be done to intercept these serial killing events and help serve justice, while at the same time not risk dismantling public trust in the healthcare system? In light of several recent modern charges of murder against healthcare practitioners across the world, this review aims to report the themes, patterns, and motives of medical serial killers as well as highlight areas of work on both medical and legal fronts to help identify these events, and to most importantly protect the vulnerable patient community.


Homicide; Ethics; Forensic science; Healthcare; Law; Murder; Serial murder

