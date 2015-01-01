|
Nozawa H, Minakata K, Hasegawa K, Yamagishi I, Suzuki M, Kitamoto T, Watanabe K, Suzuki O. Forensic Toxicol. 2022; 40(1): 189-198.
36454491
PURPOSE: The quantification of parent molecules of pyrethroids tetramethrin and resmethrin in human specimens by a mass spectrometry (MS) technique has not been reported yet. A woman in her 60s was found dead in a wasteland. At the scene, an empty beer can and a spray for insecticides containing tetramethrin and resmethrin were found. Therefore, the concentrations of tetramethrin and resmethrin in postmortem specimens and the methanol solution used for rinsing the inside of the beer can were determined using liquid chromatography (LC)-tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS).
Authentic human specimens; Fatal case; LC–MS/MS; Pyrethroid insecticides; Resmethrin; Tetramethrin