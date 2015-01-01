Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTA) are the major cause of maxillofacial injuries (MFIs) in developing countries (Akama et al. 2007). Road traffic accidents were reported to be the 9th most common cause of death and morbidity in the world and are expected to rise to 3rd position by 2020 (Peden et al. 2002). Maxillofacial injuries remain a serious clinical problem because of the involvement of complex anatomic region. Facial fractures occur most commonly in males in the third decade of life (Motamedi et al. 2014). The goal of treatment in facial fractures is to achieve anatomic reduction and restore function while increasing patient comfort and making postoperative care easier (Lachner et al. 1991). The aim of the study was to evaluate the cases of Maxillofacial injuries with the existing literature on its different presentation and management. An observational study was done from the patients of RTA with Maxillofacial injuries in ENT department and trauma centre of Sir T General hospital and Government Medical College, Bhavnagar for a period of 2 year. A total of 315 patients were included. Males are more commonly affected than females. The main etiological factor for RTA was motorcycle accidents. The trend of MFIs especially due to MCAs was on the rise after the age of 20 year. Anatomically the lower 1/3 section of the face was the most affected. Mandibular fractures were most common isolated fracture in MFIs. Open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) by plating and screw was the treatment of choice for displaced, comminuted and multiple fractures of face. Facial trauma remains a major source of injury in all parts of the world. Its management involves many disciplines in the hospital setting, but knowledge of occlusion, the masticatory apparatus and anatomy is important for the best outcomes. This study was an analysis of demographic variables and outcome of the management adopted in patients presented to our department.

