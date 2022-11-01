Abstract

Vigilance refers to the ability to maintain attention and to remain alert to stimuli in prolonged and monotonous tasks. Vigilance decrement describes the decline in performance in the course of such sustained attention tasks. Time-related alterations in attention have been found to be associated with changes in EEG. We investigated these time-on-task effects on the basis of changes in the conventional EEG spectral bands with the aim of finding a compound measure of vigilance. 148 healthy adults performed a cued Go/NoGo task that lasted approximately 21 min. Behavioural performance was examined by comparing the number of errors in the first and last quarters of the task using paired t-test. EEG data were epoched per trial, and time-on-task effects were modelled by using multiple linear regression, with frequency spectra band power values as independent variables and trial number as the dependent variable. Behavioural performance decreased in terms of omission errors only. Performance of the models, expressed by predicted R-squared, was between 0.10 and 0.27, depending on the particular task condition. The time-on-task EEG spectral changes were characterized by broad changes in the alpha and frontal changes in the beta and gamma bands. We were able to identify a set of EEG spectral features that predict time-on-task. Our output is considered to be a measure of vigilance, reflecting the allocation of mental resources for the maintenance of attention.

