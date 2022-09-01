Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine whether peer drunkenness, parental knowledge about their adolescent's whereabouts and behaviors, and depressive symptoms contribute to sexual orientation disparities in high-risk drinking behaviors; if they do, they would be potential intervention targets.



METHODS: Longitudinal survey data from 2,051 adolescents who participated in the NEXT Generation Health Study were analyzed. Latent growth curve and longitudinal path analyses were used to test for indirect effects linking sexual orientation in 11th grade (3.4% males and 8.4% females were sexual minorities) to past 30-day heavy episodic drinking (HED) over 6 years and past year high-intensity binge drinking at 4 years after high school.



RESULTS: Sexual minority males were not more likely to engage in high-risk drinking than heterosexual males. In contrast, sexual minority females were more likely than heterosexual females to engage in HED when they were in 11th grade (Odds Ratio = 2.83, 95% confidence interval = 1.43, 5.61), in part because of lower parental knowledge. Sexual minority females also had higher depressive symptoms during the transition from adolescence to young adulthood, which in turn was associated with greater risk of high-intensity binge drinking in young adulthood. Peer drunkenness was a strong risk factor for HED and high-intensity binge drinking among both males and females.



DISCUSSION: Sexual minority females reported lower levels of parental knowledge during adolescence and higher levels of depressive symptoms during the transition to young adulthood than heterosexual females. Both factors were associated with high-risk drinking behavior, suggesting developmentally sensitive opportunities to mitigate sexual orientation disparities in high-risk drinking.

Language: en