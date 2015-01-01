|
Ranganathan M, Quinones S, Palermo T, Gilbert U, Kajula L. J. Int. AIDS Soc. 2022; 25(12): e26038.
36451279
INTRODUCTION: Transactional sex or material exchange for sex is associated with HIV infection among adolescent girls and young women in sub-Saharan Africa. The motivations for engaging in transactional sex vary from the fulfilment of basic needs, to enhancing social status or for romantic reasons with the expectation that men should provide. Transactional sex is also associated with HIV risk behaviours, such as multiple sexual partners and other determinants of HIV risk, including partner violence and abuse, alcohol consumption and inconsistent condom use.
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Alcohol Drinking; *HIV Infections/epidemiology/prevention & control; adolescent girls and young women; cash plus; Data Collection; HIV risk; Social Norms; social protection; Tanzania; Tanzania/epidemiology; transactional sex