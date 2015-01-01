SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saliba SM, Fält B, O'Connell D, Sjöberg T, Sørensen UBH, Steegen M, Turner J, Vandenhoeck A. J. Pastoral Care Counsel. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15423050221141047

PMID

36451598

Abstract

An expert panel consisting of six mental health chaplains from several European countries was convened to ascertain the specific contribution of mental health chaplains to suicide prevention, and to generate good practices for suicide prevention. Three themes emerged: (1) the importance of timing; (2) fundamental attitudes of the chaplain towards the patient, and (3) appropriate interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide prevention; good practices; guilt and shame; hope; Mental health chaplaincy; spiritual care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print