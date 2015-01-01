|
Citation
|
Saliba SM, Fält B, O'Connell D, Sjöberg T, Sørensen UBH, Steegen M, Turner J, Vandenhoeck A. J. Pastoral Care Counsel. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36451598
|
Abstract
|
An expert panel consisting of six mental health chaplains from several European countries was convened to ascertain the specific contribution of mental health chaplains to suicide prevention, and to generate good practices for suicide prevention. Three themes emerged: (1) the importance of timing; (2) fundamental attitudes of the chaplain towards the patient, and (3) appropriate interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; good practices; guilt and shame; hope; Mental health chaplaincy; spiritual care