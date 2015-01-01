Abstract

Unintentional fall injuries occur most frequently among people in older age groups, with over 2 million fall events treated in emergency departments each year among adults aged 65 and over (1,2). A variety of factors contribute to the risk of falling, including difficulties in seeing, walking, and balance; disabilities; medication effects; and environmental walking obstacles, among other factors (3-6). Deaths due to unintentional falls are a leading cause of unintentional injury deaths among adults aged 65 and over (7). Reducing unintentional fall-related deaths among older adults is a key objective for Healthy People 2030 (8). This report presents unintentional fall death rates for adults aged 65 and over, by demographic characteristics.

