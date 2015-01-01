SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

El Hamzaoui H, Chajai I, El Ouazzani MC, Benhalima A, El Arfaoui M, Alilou M. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 43: e20.

(Copyright © 2022, African Field Epidemiology Network)

10.11604/pamj.2022.43.20.34069

36451721

PMC9674526

Methemoglobinemia is a common complication of dapsone poisoning. Its´ treatment usually relies on methylene blue infusion. The aim of this study was to report a case of an acute dapsone poisoning with methemoglobinemia treated only with ascorbic acid and activated charcoal. A 16-year-old female voluntary ingested 3 grams of dapsone in an attempt of suicide and presented with desaturation and tachypnea. Lab findings were compatible with methemoglobinemia. After two days of treatment with ascorbic acid and activated charcoal, we observed the disappearance of desaturation and tachypnea. Methemoglobinemia can be treated with ascorbic acid and activated charcoal in limited resource settings.


Adolescent; Humans; Female; Poisoning; case report; *Methemoglobinemia/chemically induced/diagnosis/drug therapy; Ascorbic Acid; Charcoal/therapeutic use; dapsone; Dapsone; methemoglobinemia; Tachypnea

