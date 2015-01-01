Abstract

BACKGROUND: The paper established indexes of coordination efficiency, the theoretical framework and operation mechanism of emergency information sharing for coastal cities of China.



METHOD: First of all, we analyzed the operational relationship between the participants of emergency information sharing and information transmission, and based on the collaborative theory, constructed the emergency information sharing framework and operational mechanism suitable for the actual disaster prevention and reduction of coastal cities. Around the 3 dimensions of emergency information sharing mechanism construction, resource guarantee ability and collaborative driving force of emergency information sharing, the paper proposed the evaluation index system and the evaluation method.



RESULTS: The empirical results showed that the efficiency of emergency information sharing in coastal cities in China was generally low, and the contribution rate of the construction level of emergency information sharing mechanism is higher than that of the resource guarantee ability and the collaborative driving force of emergency information sharing, but the efficiency of emergency information sharing in coastal cities in China was still at the bottom level.



CONCLUSION: The research results provided theoretical basis and methods for the emergency management departments of coastal cities in China.

