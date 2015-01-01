Abstract

Sleepiness involves many dimensions that require investigation. Since sleepiness is often defined operationally, we exhaustively inventoried all the assessment tools designed to measure it in an umbrella review, without any preconceptions, i.e. a review of reviews. We included all reviews and systematic reviews related to sleepiness assessment tools published up to March 2021. Three investigators independently assessed the eligibility of studies for inclusion and identified 36 relevant reviews. In total, 99 tools were identified and classified into 8 categories. We classified them depending on their category, their publication year and the number of mentions in the 36 included reviews. The 6 most frequently cited were the Epworth sleepiness scale, the multiple sleep latency test, the maintenance of wakefulness test, the Stanford sleepiness scale, the Karolinska sleepiness scale, and the psychomotor vigilance task. Despite the limitation that we may have missed some recently developed tools, this historical perspective on sleepiness measurement is a first step toward a better delineation of the different dimensions underlying the constructs of sleepiness, and will serve as a basis for further discussion in the clinical and research sleep community.

Language: en